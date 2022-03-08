Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Increases By 31.1%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of PAQC remained flat at $$9.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76. Provident Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Get Provident Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $49,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 98.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.