Short Interest in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Increases By 28.2%

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

QRHC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 32,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 733.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 313,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 35,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRHC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,423. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.45 million, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Quest Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.