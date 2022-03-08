Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Drops By 17.5%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 151.9 days.

RGRNF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. Regis Resources has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.54.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration and production company, which engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The firm operates through the following segments: Duketon North Operations, Duketon South Operations, and Tropicana. The Duketon North Operations segment comprises Moolart Well, Gloster, Anchor and Dogbolter.

