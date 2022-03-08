Short Interest in Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Declines By 22.5%

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 256,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLHG. Mackie upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLHG opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.