Short Interest in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Rises By 26.9%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,020,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 48,090,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Snap has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,261,350 shares of company stock worth $48,706,915.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Snap by 38.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $13,460,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.