Short Interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Declines By 20.0%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TOPS stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

About Top Ships (Get Rating)

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.