Short Interest in VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) Decreases By 20.1%

VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions during the third quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions during the third quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on VIQ Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of VQS opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. VIQ Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $49.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.61.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

