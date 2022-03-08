Short Interest in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Drops By 21.0%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,600 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 965,600 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKME. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,414,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth $19,046,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth $14,955,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $11,902,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $10,857,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

WKME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of WKME opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

