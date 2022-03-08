Short Interest in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expands By 31.1%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $363.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $68,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $92,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,015. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

