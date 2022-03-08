Short Interest in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Drops By 17.9%

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after buying an additional 1,498,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

NYSE YUM traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.87. 58,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.32. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $102.65 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

