SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Holdings Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,954 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at $2,832,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 22.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 35.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $67,681.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIBN opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $731.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

