Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 564,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 441,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 56,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,263. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $263.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.75.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

