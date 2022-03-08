Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading Down 5.7%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.26. 5,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 279,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. KCK LTD. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $83,918,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,324,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

