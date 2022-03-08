Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,447 shares during the period. Signature Bank accounts for approximately 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $80,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $276.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $206.07 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.92.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

