Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Signify Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SGFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.01.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Signify Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Signify Health by 53.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 138.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

