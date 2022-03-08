SilverSPAC Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SLVRU)

SilverSPAC’s (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 9th. SilverSPAC had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SLVRU opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. SilverSPAC has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SilverSPAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSPAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SilverSPAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSPAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

