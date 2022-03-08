Simon Property Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 101.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

NYSE SPG opened at $128.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $106.68 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

