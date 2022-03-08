SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Up 11.7%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $188.53 and last traded at $186.03. Approximately 11,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 294,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.58.

SITM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.13. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.41, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $3,908,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $167,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

