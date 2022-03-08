Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SIXWF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

