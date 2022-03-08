Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$35.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sleep Country Canada traded as low as C$26.47 and last traded at C$26.51, with a volume of 127632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.69.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.43.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$994.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

About Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.