SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of SLRC opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $753.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 404.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

