SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives $5.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SDC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.12. 6,528,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,222,001. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.14.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 234.88% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.