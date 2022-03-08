SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. 39,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,222,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on SDC. Stephens lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

The stock has a market cap of $823.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 234.88% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 54,030 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $1,350,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

