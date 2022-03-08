SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto Acquires 15,350 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

