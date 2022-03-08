SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised SoftBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get SoftBank alerts:

Shares of SoftBank stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64. SoftBank has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.