SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.19

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 9000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.
SOHO China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOHO China (SOHOF)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.