SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110,710 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

NYSE SWI opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

SolarWinds Profile (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.