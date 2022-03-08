SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Short Interest Down 21.7% in February

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 524,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,507. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SolarWinds by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 66,956 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 87.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 94,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 46.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 334,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

