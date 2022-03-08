Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) President Jeff Dyke Sells 6,395 Shares

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $334,906.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Dyke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00.

NYSE SAH opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.26. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

