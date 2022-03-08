South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating) were down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 105,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 221,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on South Star Battery Metals from C$0.52 to C$0.44 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get South Star Battery Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$15.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.