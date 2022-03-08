S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $486.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $520.00 to $486.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $479.00.

SPGI opened at $385.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $414.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $333.47 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

