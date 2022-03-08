SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.5% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $188.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $186.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

