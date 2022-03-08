SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $44.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.