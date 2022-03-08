SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $133.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.30.

