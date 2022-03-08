Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00189052 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001006 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00025642 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00022209 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00349593 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

