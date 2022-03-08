Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $135.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Splunk reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 447.4%. The company benefits from strong execution across its platform, observability and security businesses as organizations partner with it to secure their infrastructure. Splunk’s software can be deployed in various computing environments, from a single laptop to large distributed data centers. The integration with Amazon Web Services security hub to help customers accelerate response to potential threats is a catalyst. However, the transition to a renewable model from a perpetual license model is hurting its cash flow generation. Management expects the sluggish on-premise business to hurt growth in the near term. Slowing maintenance and services and license revenues amid intensifying competition remain headwinds.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

SPLK opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average of $135.12. Splunk has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,005 shares of company stock valued at $239,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Splunk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $875,891,000 after buying an additional 68,390 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Splunk by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after acquiring an additional 204,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after acquiring an additional 838,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,842,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

