Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Short Interest Update

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SPOT stock opened at $130.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.46.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
