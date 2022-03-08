Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Short Interest Update

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPOT stock opened at $130.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.46.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

