Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$56.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.46 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.75. 55,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,770. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.72 and a beta of 1.26. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.91.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,327 shares of company stock worth $11,437,897 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

