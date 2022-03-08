Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 52,723 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,723 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.64. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

