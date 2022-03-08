Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 383,028 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wipro by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after acquiring an additional 620,454 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,831,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,990 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of WIT opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Wipro Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.