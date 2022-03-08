Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 73,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at $1,723,000. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at $7,055,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at $1,852,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

In other news, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 47,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $94,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 748,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,497,914.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TMC opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. TMC the metals company Inc has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58.

TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.