Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 3.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE opened at $183.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.16. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $181.34 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.55.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

