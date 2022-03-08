Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 11,647 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,647 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

