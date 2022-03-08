Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 257 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

AOSL opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $744,791. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

