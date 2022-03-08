SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $92.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $71.89 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

