St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,400 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 456,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 997.3 days.

STJPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.27) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.26) to GBX 1,765 ($23.13) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,700 ($22.27) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,741.25.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.