Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 731,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, CFO David J. Noble bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $2,112,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,788,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,716 over the last three months. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Star Equity in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ STRR opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Star Equity has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

