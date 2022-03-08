State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 65,372 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,372 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 183,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 41,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

