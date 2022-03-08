State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Evergy were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Evergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $468,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 33,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,678 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

EVRG opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

