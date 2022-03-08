State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.54 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.51 and a 200-day moving average of $156.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.